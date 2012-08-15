Carlyle acquires 13.5 pct stake in China medical company

HONG KONG Aug 15 U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group said on Wednesday its RMB fund has acquired a 13.5 percent stake in privately held Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Group Co Ltd, the largest private provider of preventive healthcare check-up services in China.

Other financial terms were not disclosed.

Meinian Onehealth provides general medical examinations, disease screening and services such as doctor referrals and traditional Chinese preventive health services to individual and corporate customers.