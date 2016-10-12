MOVES-Antares' Frontiero moves to Carlyle as head of capital markets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 Erica Frontiero has joined
alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group as managing director
and head of capital markets for the firm's private credit group,
part of Carlyle's global market strategies business, according
to sources.
Frontiero started at the end of September. She reports to
Michael Hart, managing director of global market strategies and
chief executive officer of GMS Finance.
Frontiero comes to Carlyle from Antares Capital where she
was a managing director in capital markets from January 2016
through September 2016. Before that she worked in capital
markets at GE Capital, beginning in 2004 until Antares, the
middle market sponsor finance business of GE Capital, was sold
to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) last year.
Frontiero began her career at Banc of America Securities in
leveraged finance.
In her new position Frontiero replaces Boris Okuliar, the
sources said.
Okuliar left the New York-based role at Carlyle to join Ares
Management in London, IFR, a Reuters publication, reported on
September 14. Okuliar joined Ares as a partner and will focus on
the alternative asset manager's European credit business, IFR
reported, citing sources.
Okuliar joined Carlyle in February 2014 from UBS where he
served as head of leveraged capital markets in London.
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Jon Methven)