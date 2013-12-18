Carlyle taps Credit Suisse to explore $3 bln sale of PQ -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 18 Carlyle Group LP has
hired Credit Suisse Group AG to explore a sale of
specialty chemical company PQ Corp, which it is hoping to sell
for as much as $3 billion, according to three people familiar
with the matter.
Should Carlyle opt for an initial public offering, instead
of an outright sale of PQ, Credit Suisse will lead the offering
along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan
Chase & Co, the people added.
A dual-track process to explore both possibilities is
expected to start in the first quarter of 2014, the people said,
asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
A PQ spokesman did not respond to a request for comment
while representatives for Carlyle and the investment banks
declined to comment.
Acquired by Carlyle for $1.5 billion in 2007, PQ is a major
producer of inorganic specialty chemicals for industrial and
consumer markets, including sodium silicate, catalysts,
reflective glass spheres and engineered glass materials.
Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PQ is estimated to have around
$300 million in annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization and could fetch up to 10 times
that amount in a potential sale, Reuters reported earlier this
month.
After its 2007 acquisition of PQ, Carlyle combined the
company with industry peer INEOS Silicas, a division of
petrochemical giant INEOS, to create a global producer of
specialty chemicals, catalysts and engineered glass products. As
part of the transaction, Carlyle retained a 60 percent stake in
the newly combined company and INEOS the rest.
In 2011, PQ separated its engineered glass products
subsidiary, Potters Industries, in order to pay down debt under
its credit facility.
Were PQ to launch an IPO next year, it would be the next
Carlyle portfolio company in the United States to go public,
following telecommunications equipment maker CommScope Holdings
Company Inc's $578 million IPO in October.
This followed the IPO of Carlyle's industrial supplies
distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc in June, which raised
$957.2 million.