UPDATE 1-Carlyle's earnings drop on investment exits

Feb 21 Carlyle Group LP said on Thursday
fourth-quarter earnings were down 28 percent as the alternative
asset manager failed to match the previous year's sales of
assets and relied more on company dividends to return money to
investors.
Carlyle's private equity arm, which accounted for about a
third of its assets but about two-thirds of its profits, was
mostly responsible for the earnings drop, bucking a trend among
peers Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and Apollo
Global Management LLC.
This is partly because Carlyle took advantage of stronger
capital markets to carry out more refinancings of portfolio
companies and pay dividends, which resulted in money returned to
fund investors but did not generate so-called carried interest
-- a cut of the profits for Carlyle.
Carlyle said economic net income (ENI), a measure of
profitability that takes into account market valuation of its
assets, came in at $182 million, down from $254 million a year
earlier.
This translates into ENI per adjusted unit of 47 cents
versus an average forecast of 69 cents by analysts in a Thomson
Reuters poll.
Distributable earnings, Carlyle's favored indicator of
profitability that shows cash which has been generated and is
available to pay distributions to its shareholders, were down 24
percent to $188 million.
This was despite realizing profits in its funds of $6.8
billion for the fourth quarter and $18.7 billion for 2012, up
from $17.6 billion in 2011.
Fee-related earnings were $55 million in the fourth quarter,
up from $14 million a year ago due to an increase in fee-earning
assets under management, lower general and administrative
expenses, and $18 million in proceeds from an insurance
settlement, Carlyle said.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm capped a very strong year
for fundraising, amassing $14 billion in 2012 compared with $6.6
billion in 2011 and bringing total assets under management to
$170.2 billion.
Carlyle, which completed a $671 million initial public
offering in May 2012, declared a quarterly distribution of 85
cents per common unit.