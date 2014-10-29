Carlyle's Q3 earnings drop amid slower fund appreciation

Oct 29 Carlyle Group LP reported a 15
percent year-on-year drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday,
as a halt to this year's stock market rally led to its private
equity funds appreciating at a slower pace than a year ago.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm said economic net income
(ENI), an earnings metric that factors in the mark-to-market
value of its portfolio, was $166 million in the third quarter of
2014 versus $195 million in the corresponding period in 2013.
This translated into post-tax ENI per share of 55 cents per
adjusted unit in the third quarter of 2014, slightly ahead of
the average analyst forecast of 54 cents in a Thomson Reuters
poll.
Distributable earnings came in at $159 million in the
quarter, up from $105 million a year earlier, as Carlyle
continued to cash out on its investments.
Carlyle's assets under management were $202.6 billion as of
the end of September, remaining almost at the same level that
they were at the end of June.
Carlyle declared a third-quarter distribution of 16 cents
per common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)