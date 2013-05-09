Carlyle generates less cash from asset sales, profit edges up

May 9 Carlyle Group LP reported slightly higher first-quarter profit on Thursday and said cash generated from managing and selling assets was down 6 percent, despite strong capital markets allowed other private equity firms to boost earnings.

Economic net income, a measure of profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market value of assets, was $394 million, compared with $392 million a year before.

Distributable earnings, which includes both management fees and performance fees and shows actual cash available to pay dividends, came to $168 million pretax, or 47 cents per common unit, down from $179 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Total assets under management were $176.3 billion at the end of March, up from $170.2 billion as of the end of December.