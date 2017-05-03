Carlyle Q1 results blow past forecasts, aided by stock rally

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
NEW YORK May 3 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP posted first quarter earnings that handily beat expectations on Wednesday, in line with its peers, after a buoyant stock market lifted investment returns across the industry.
Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $364.6 million after taxes, more than six times what it earned a year earlier. That translated into $1.09 of ENI per share after taxes, well above analyst forecasts for 38 cents per share.
ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.