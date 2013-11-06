Carlyle's Q3 profit falls 11 pct on fewer asset sales

Nov 6 Carlyle Group LP on Wednesday
posted an 11 percent drop in third-quarter profit, as it
generated less cash from asset sales than it has done at any
other quarter as a publicly listed alternative asset manager.
Economic net income (ENI), an earnings measure comprising
cash and paper profits or losses based on how funds have been
marked to market, declined to $195 million in the third quarter
from $219 million a year before.
Carlyle's pretax distributable earnings, which show how much
cash is available to pay dividends, were $105 million, its
lowest ever on a quarterly basis since it went public in May
2012, versus $207 million a year earlier, as Carlyle monetized
less of its assets.
Total assets under management were $185.0 billion at the end
of September, up from $180.4 billion at the end of June. Carlyle
said it raised $6.5 billion in new capital from investors during
the quarter.
Carlyle declared a third-quarter dividend of 16 cents per
share.