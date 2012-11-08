BRIEF-Carlyle's N. American buyout fund raises $3.7 bnn

Nov 8 Carlyle Group LP in conference call
with analysts and investors:
* Co-CEO Rubenstein says expects final close this year for
energy mezzanine fund, topping $1 billion in size
* Co-CEO Rubenstein says on track to raise $10 billion for
Carlyle Partners VI as scheduled
* Co-CEO rubenstein says no Carlyle portfolio company
experienced severe damage as a result of hurricane Sandy
* Co-CEO rubenstein says sandy will not have any meaningful
impact on Carlyle
* Co-CEO rubenstein says does not expect fiscal cliff
negotiations to affect private equity disproportionally
* Co-CEO rubenstein says cannot say yet how any U.S. tax reform
would impact carried interest
* Co-CEO Conway says sees signs of economic stabilization in
Europe, Carlyle data more favorable than media headlines
* Conway says sees worrying decline in industrial output in
Japan
* Conway says believes the best place in the world to invest
today is
the United States
* Conway says the high-yield debt market has become a low-yield
market
* CFO Adena Friedman says Carlyle Partners VI has raised $3.7
billion thus far
* CFO Adena Friedman says has started fundraising for next
generation Asian
real estate fund