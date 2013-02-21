BRIEF-Carlyle more than half-way raising $10 bln fund

Feb 21 Carlyle Group LP in a conference call
with analysts:
* Co-CEO David Rubenstein says Carlyle Partners V Has carry of
over $800 million, will be able to distribute carry in 2013
* Rubenstein Says Carlyle partners VI is now 60 percent of the
way towards $10 billion target
* Co-CEO william Conway says pleased but not satisfied with
investment pace in 2012
* Rubenstein says now is the best time for fundraising in the
last five years but still not easy
* Conway says expects strategic M&A will increase in 2013 on
low interest rates, confidence in the U.S. and China
* Rubenstein says money in 401k accounts could flow into
alternative assets in the next two to four years
* Rubenstein says expects to launch a new fund focused on Japan
sometime this year