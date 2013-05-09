BRIEF-Carlyle's AlpInvest has $4.6 bln secondaries fund

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 Carlyle Group LP on earnings call with analysts: * Co-CEO David Rubenstein says is highly confident North American buyout fund will reach $10 billion target this year * Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will have first close later this year * Rubenstein says AlpInvest to complete raising $4.6 billion fund for secondaries * Co-CEO William Conway says European real estate portfolio faces challenges due to the lack of growth * William Conway says plans more company IPOs later this year, markets permitting * CFO Adena Friedman says expects fee revenue to recover in 2014 as successor
funds reach first close * Conway says believes distributable earnings will be relatively flat in the short term * Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund has closed on $7.1 billion,
realistic to close on $9 billion by end of Q2 * Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund says could exceed $10 billion cover,
decision not yet made * Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will likely hit
fundraising target next year * Rubenstein says not worried about carried interest tax in the short
term * Rubenstein says regulations may change to let unaccredited investors invest
in private equity in next couple of years
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.