Carlyle co-founder sees industry consolidation ahead

HONG KONG Nov 9 David M Rubenstein, co-founder of buyout firm Carlyle , expects consolidation in the private equity industry to gather steam in the near future, with large global players taking smaller rivals.

Speaking at the AVCJ conference in Hong Kong, Rubenstein also said the private industry would likely undergo a series of changes in coming years, including having to respond to social responsibility requirements as major companies seek to improve their image. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)