Carlyle agrees to buy Japanese sanitation unit of Sealed Air

TOKYO Oct 30 Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese acquisition in a month.

Carlyle has agreed to acquire Diversey Japan, a major provider of cleaning, sanitation and hygiene products and services, from Sealed Air, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Carlyle is the only global buyout firm in Japan with a fund that focuses solely on Japanese assets. The investment period of the fund, Carlyle Japan Partner ll, will expire next year.

Last month, Carlyle acquired Tucson, Arizona-based Walbro Engine Management, an engine parts maker, from Sun Capital Partners, through Carlyle Japan Partner ll.