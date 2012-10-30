Carlyle agrees to buy Japanese sanitation unit of Sealed Air

TOKYO Oct 30 Carlyle Group LP said it
will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed
Air Corp at an undisclosed price, in the private equity
firm's second Japanese acquisition in a month.
Carlyle has agreed to acquire Diversey Japan, a major
provider of cleaning, sanitation and hygiene products and
services, from Sealed Air, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Carlyle is the only global buyout firm in Japan with a fund
that focuses solely on Japanese assets. The investment period of
the fund, Carlyle Japan Partner ll, will expire next year.
Last month, Carlyle acquired Tucson, Arizona-based Walbro
Engine Management, an engine parts maker, from Sun Capital
Partners, through Carlyle Japan Partner ll.