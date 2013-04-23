Carlyle investor to sell $196 million worth of shares

NEW YORK, April 23 A Carlyle Group LP investor plans to sell shares worth $196 million as of the end of Tuesday, an equity capital markets advisory firm said, the second block trade involving the alternative asset manager in a little over a month.

The identity of the seller and the price at which the shares will be sold were not clear. IPO Boutique said that 6 million shares would be sold on Wednesday in a secondary block trade underwritten by Deutsche Bank Securities.

Carlyle declined to comment while a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlyle shares ended trading at $32.60 on Tuesday, up 25.3 percent since the start of the year, compared to 14.7 percent rise in the S&P 500 Asset Management & Custody Banks index .

Carlyle shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on March 15 after an undisclosed investor sold 5 million shares at an unregistered block trade for $30.75, a 5 percent discount to the previous day's closing share price.

Later in March, Waddell & Reed Investment Management, Carlyle's second largest outside shareholder, disclosed in a regulatory filing that its number of shares in the firm had dropped from 11.1 million shares to 6.1 million shares, a 5 million share difference equal to the March 15 sale.

Waddell did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked if their remaining 6.1 million shares were the ones about to be sold in the block trade on Wednesday or whether it was the party that sold 5 million shares on March 15.

Stock market regulations do not allow Carlyle employees to sell shares in the firm for up to one year after the firm's initial public offering, which took place in May 2012.

California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) held 12.7 million shares in Carlyle as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing. This represents 29.4 percent of Carlyle shares trading. The third largest outside shareholder, Baron Capital Management, held 4.3 million shares as of Dec. 31.