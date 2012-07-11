Carlyle selling part of industrial company Sequa Corp-sources

* Sequa's auto units ARC and Casco for sale-sources
* Sale to sharpen focus on higher-value aerospace business
* Carlyle took Sequa private for $2.7 billion in 2007
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, July 11 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group is seeking a buyer for the automotive operations of
diversified industrial manufacturer Sequa Corp, which it took
private for $2.7 billion in 2007, according to several people
familiar with the matter.
The divestiture of the lower-margin auto businesses would
position Sequa, which makes aircraft and auto parts, as a more
streamlined aerospace company and could help the rest of the
company trade at a higher valuation in a potential initial
public offering, the sources said over the past week.
The units up for sale include Sequa's ARC Automotive
subsidiary, which makes advanced inflators for driver- and
passenger-side airbags, the sources said. The products are used
by Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, Hyundai Motor
Co and Volkswagen AG among others,
according to the company's website.
The sources said that another unit for sale is Casco
Products, which makes cigarette lighters, power outlets, and
electronic sensors for vehicles.
These units combined would fetch between $500 million and $1
billion, according to some of the sources, who asked not to be
named because the process is not public. Carlyle declined to
comment.
Sequa is keeping its largest business unit, Chromalloy,
which provides aftermarket services and advanced repairs for jet
engine parts, as well as Precoat Metals, which makes decorative
and protective coatings for construction projects, the sources
said.
Carlyle acquired Sequa at a 54 percent premium to the
company's stock market price in July 2007, before the buyout
boom collapsed, and has struggled to de-leverage the company.
Sequa's automotive assets are among several assets that have
gone on the auction block in the industry in recent months.
Private equity firm KPS Capital Partners is seeking a buyer
for HHI Group Holdings, which makes forged parts, wheel
bearings, powdered metal engine and transmission components for
automotive and industrial customers, according to the sources.
KPS has hired Goldman Sachs Group to sell the
portfolio company and is hoping to fetch as much as $900
million, the sources said. Representatives of KPS declined to
comment.
In April, sources told Reuters that Carlyle was looking to
sell auto parts supplier Metaldyne, hoping to fetch as much as
$1 billion.