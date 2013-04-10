Carlyle buys Shanghai office tower for $267 million

HONG KONG, April 10 Carlyle Group has
acquired a Shanghai office building, Central Plaza, for $267
million from Singapore-listed real estate fund Forterra Trust
, Forterra said on Wednesday.
Private equity buyers are increasing their focus on
commercial real estate in China, with Blackstone Group L.P.
buying the 50,000-square-metre Huamin Imperial office
tower and 5-star hotel complex valued at around $1.1 billion.
Carlyle, a U.S.-based private equity firm with $170 billion
in assets under management, acquired the building at a discount
of around 8 percent to its value at the end of 2012.
Central Plaza, which has a 19-storey grade A office tower,
is located in Shanghai's central business district and had an
occupancy rate of 99.8 percent on Dec. 31.
Forterra said the money from the sale of Central Plaza would
go to complete another Shanghai office project, repay debt and
boost liquidity.