UPDATE 2-Carlyle's hope to exit Taiwan bank for profit fades

* Yuanta Financial ends bid for Carlyle-backed bank
* Price, weak stock market may have been stumbling
block-analyst
* Could impact Longreach's planned Taiwan exit
* Setback to Yuanta's expansion plans
* Ta Chong shares slide by maximum allowed, down 6.8 pct
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, May 25 Yuanta Financial has
pulled out of talks on a deal worth up to $1.25 billion to buy
Carlyle Group-backed Taiwanese bank Ta Chong, dealing
a blow to the private equity fund's hope to exit its Taiwan
investment for a profit.
Reuters reported last Friday that Carlyle was in talks to
sell its stake in the small and slow-growing Ta Chong to Yuanta
in a T$15-T$17 per share deal that could fetch T$37 billion
($1.25 billion). The deal would also have given Carlyle a 7
percent stake in the fast-expanding Yuanta.
Carlyle has struggled to get the returns it wanted from the
investment in the competitive and fragmented Taiwan banking
market. The return on assets from banks in Taiwan in 2011 was
0.53 percent, the lowest among banks in Asia excluding Japan.
Global economic uncertainty and a wobbly Taiwan stock market
conspired against the deal, analysts said.
"The timing is not on Carlyle's side. T$15-T$17 a share
would be reasonable in normal times in terms of price to book
and premium, but the recent sluggishness of global markets,
especially Taiwan, has made it difficult for Yuanta to offer the
price," said the head of propriety trading at a state-run
brokerage.
"Carlyle is in a hurry to exit Ta Chong, so are other global
private funds. If they want to exit for a profit, they will have
to wait," he said, asking for anonymity because he is not
authorised to speak to media.
Yuanta Executive Vice President Y.D. Chuang said on Friday
the company has ended the talks with Carlyle but declined to
elaborate. Carlyle declined to comment. A Ta Chong spokesman
said he was not aware of the matter.
Shares of Ta Chong slid by the maximum 6.8 percent allowed
on Friday to T$10.95 in a broader market down 0.75
percent. They had reached a high of T$13.50 in March this year.
Yuanta shares rose 1.2 percent.
A separate Yuanta official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said Ta Chong was a good bank, but the deal price and
the global market outlook were the main reasons the talks had
ended.
Carlyle bought a 35 percent stake in Ta Chong in 2007 for
T$21.5 billion, part of a wave of private equity interest in
Taiwan's banking sector, which was then rebuilding following
problems with credit card bad loans.
Sources told Reuters in April that the private equity firm
had hired J.P. Morgan to dispose of its holding, now around 40
percent, and had been trying to enlist other shareholders to
sell a controlling stake.
Under the planned deal, Carlyle and Ta Chong's other major
shareholder, the bank's founding Chen family, would have swapped
their combined holding of about 70 percent for Yuanta shares.
Taiwan newspapers reported on Friday that the parties could
not agree on a swap ratio. The reports also said Fubon Financial
, one of Taiwan's largest financial firms, had done due
diligence on Ta Chong. Fubon said in a statement it would not
comment on the reports.
UNLUCKY FOR LONGREACH?
The collapse of the deal also bodes ill for rival private
equity firm Longreach, which is looking to sell its holding in
another small Taiwanese bank, Entie Commercial Bank.
A source told Reuters last week that Longreach was looking
for T$30 a share, which would value any deal at about $1.2
billion. Entie shares rose 1.3 percent to
T$11.85 on Friday.
Another fund manager said Carlyle would have to wait for a
turnaround in global markets.
"Carlyle is not willing to sell its stake at a loss. It will
have to delay the timing for the planned sale," said the chief
investment officer of a European-based fund house.
"Until when? It all depends on when the stock market
improves," the executive said, declining to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
The failed bid is also a setback to Yuanta's plans to
refocus on Taiwan, its home market, as efforts to tap the
Chinese market have not been productive due to the slow progress
on cross-strait banking ties.
"The bid would have been a plus for Yuanta," said the
propriety trading chief.
Yuanta has cut staff at its Shanghai office and at some Hong
Kong operations, and has yet to set up any China business of its
own.
Buying Ta Chong would have given it a branch network in
Taiwan to boost its own very small one, while it continues to
expand.
Local media have reported Yuanta is also looking to buy
either of the Taiwan insurance units of Canada's Manulife and
New York Life, both of which are currently on sale.
It has also been linked with the acquisition of a small
local broker.