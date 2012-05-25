Taiwan's Yuanta pulls out of bid for Carlyle-backed bank

TAIPEI May 25 Yuanta Financial said
on Friday it has pulled out of an up to $1.25 billion bid to buy
Carlyle Group-backed Taiwanese bank Ta Chong Bank.
A Yuanta spokesman declined to elaborate. Local newspapers
said disagreements over the share swap ratio and a recent tumble
in the Taiwan stock market were behind the pull-out.
Reuters reported last Friday that Carlyle was in talks to
sell its stake in Ta Chong to Yuanta in a deal worth up to T$37
billion ($1.25 billion) that would have given it a stake in
Yuanta.
Carlyle was looking to exit its five-year investment in the
slow-growing Ta Chong for exposure to the fast-expanding Yuanta.