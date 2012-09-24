Carlyle-backed Japan firm Tsubaki Nakashima cancels up to $555 mln IPO

TOKYO, Sept 24 Carlyle Group-backed Japanese ball-bearings maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co has called off an up to $555 million initial public offering, citing market conditions, marking another failed attempt by the U.S. private equity firm to list its assets in Japan.

Carlyle, which owns 95 percent in Tsubaki Nakashima, had planned to sell 26.5 million shares, or 70 percent of its holdings in the company in an initial public offering which could have raised as much as 43.4 billion yen ($555 million).

"We have decided to call off the initial public offering after considering the overall situation including market conditions," Tsubaki Nakashima said in a statement on Monday.

Carlyle bought Tsubaki Nakashima last year from the private equity unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. Tsubaki Nakashima was valued at 66 billion yen at that time.