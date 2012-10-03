版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Private equity powerhouse Carlyle expands into commodities

NEW YORK Oct 2 Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in a commodities-trading hedge fund manager, its biggest leap yet in an expansion that has seen it diversify from private equity into other alternative asset classes.

Carlyle, which has $156 billion of assets under management, said it bought a 55 percent stake in Vermillion Asset Management LLC, a New York-based commodities investment manager with about $2.2 billion of assets under management.

Vermillion trades on agricultural products, metals, energy and staples such coffee, sugar and cocoa beans. Carlyle said it acquired a stake in Vermillion in exchange for cash, an ownership interest in Carlyle and performance-based contingent payments payable over five-and-a-quarter years.

