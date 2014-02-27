Carlyle's founders get $92.9 million each in 2013

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
Feb 27 The founders of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP received $92.9 million each in dividends and salary in 2013, a regulatory filing showed, up from $57.6 million in 2012.
David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello, who founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle in 1987 and are now in their sixties, forfeited their bonuses for the second consecutive year. ()
They received $92.6 million each from their individual 15.4 percent stakes in Carlyle, Reuters calculations showed based on a declared dividend of $1.97 per Carlyle Holdings unit. They also received $281,375 each in executive pay.
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.