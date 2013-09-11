Carlyle names TPG exec Metz head of international real estate

BRIEF-Altius Minerals Corp executes 3 additional project option agreements covering eight projects
Sept 10 Carlyle Group LP has appointed Adam Metz, a former executive at rival TPG, to a newly created position of head of international real estate, adding further momentum to its expansion of its overseas property business.
Carlyle currently manages $12.3 billion in ten real estate funds and related investment vehicles that invest in a range of real estate assets in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Metz, who will begin his role at Carlyle next month, helped build a commercial real estate investment management business at TPG Capital Management LP.
He is also credited with steering No.2 U.S. mall owner General Growth Properties Inc through bankruptcy after the credit crisis made it difficult to refinance the company's mortgage and corporate debt.
"Real estate is one of the largest asset classes in the world and Adam will lead our efforts to expand the depth and breadth of Carlyle's international footprint," Carlyle Chairman Daniel D'Aniello said in a statement.
* Crown joins forint, zloty easing * Bond yields at multi-month lows after CPI, PMI, retail data * Inflation may soon enter retreat phase * Agrokor woes weigh on Croatian stocks ahead of parliament debate (Adds plunge of Croatian stocks, new prices) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 4 Central European currencies eased and bonds extended gains on Tuesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected economic data. The zloty and the forint ease
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)