BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec in talks for collaboration with Abbott

Oct 16 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* Carl zeiss meditec ag / key word(s): alliance

* Says in advanced negotiations with abbott medical optics inc. About us commercial collaboration agreement in field of cataract surgery

* Says aim of collaboration is to establish a new distribution channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
