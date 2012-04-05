CarMax 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
April 5 CarMax Inc, the largest retailer of used cars in the United States, posted a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates as wholesale vehicle sales rose.
Net income rose to $95 million, or 41 cents a share, from $88.8 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.48 billion.
Wholesale vehicle sales rose 18 percent to $395.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 40 cents a share on revenue of $2.41 b illion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $34.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)