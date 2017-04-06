CarMax quarterly revenue rises 9.3 pct

April 6 CarMax Inc, the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a 9.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher vehicle sales.

Net earnings rose to $152.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Feb. 28, from $141.0 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales and operating revenue rose to $4.05 billion from $3.71 billion.

However, average selling prices for used vehicles fell 1.6 percent to $19,435. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)