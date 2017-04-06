CarMax quarterly revenue rises 9.3 pct

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 CarMax Inc, the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a 9.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher vehicle sales.
Net earnings rose to $152.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Feb. 28, from $141.0 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales and operating revenue rose to $4.05 billion from $3.71 billion.
However, average selling prices for used vehicles fell 1.6 percent to $19,435. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.