BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 CarMax Inc, a retailer of new and used cars, reported a quarterly profit below market expectations as sales at its wholesale unit fell and costs jumped.
Net income was $111.6 million, or 48 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $111.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 7 percent to $2.76 billion.
Wholesale unit sales fell 2 percent and selling, general and administrative costs rose 11 percent.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.