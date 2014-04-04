UPDATE 2-CarMax results take hit from cautious subprime lenders

* Fourth-quarter earnings/share $0.44 vs $0.46 a year
earlier
* Originates $9.1 mln loans to subprime borrowers in January
* Fourth-quarter revenue up $3.08 billion
* Shares down as much as 5 percent
(Adds analyst comment, updates share price)
By Mridhula Raghavan
April 4 CarMax Inc, the largest used-car
seller in the United States, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly results, weighed down by tepid sales to subprime
customers, indicating that the credit-fueled growth of recent
quarters was slowing down.
Shares of the company, which also increased its share
buyback program by $1 billion, fell as much as 5 percent on
Friday.
CarMax, which gets about a fifth of its business from
customers with weak credit profiles, said sales financed by
third-party subprime providers remained flat at 17 percent of
used vehicle sales in the fourth quarter.
The first three quarters saw increases of 5 percent, 3
percent and 3 percent, driven by a revival in lending to
subprime borrowers last year.
The increase in lending, which had dried up in the aftermath
of the credit crisis in 2008, drove auto sales and much of car
dealerships' profit in 2013.
"We are unlikely to see significant further improvements in
credit availability and that really showed up in their results
today," Wedbush Securities analyst Seth Basham said.
CarMax had indicated in December that it would start lending
to subprime borrowers - those with weak credit profiles - in an
effort to reduce its reliance on third-party car-loan providers
that were beginning to tighten their lending norms.
The company said it had originated $9.1 million of the
planned $70 million it had set aside to offer financing to
customers with weak credit profiles.
CarMax's shares have fallen about 10 percent since its
December announcement, with investors wary of the company's
decision to take on increased risk by lending to subprime
borrowers.
"We believe that the credit-fueled growth that the company
has experienced over the last few quarters has now slowed," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli said in a note to
clients.
Used-unit comparable growth, which is determined by traffic
at its stores and buying conversion levels, rose 7 percent in
the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, down from an increase of 10
percent in the third quarter.
CarMax, which also sells new cars, said used car sales rose
12 percent to 132,856 in the fourth quarter. New car sales also
rose 7 percent to 1,807 units.
The company's net income fell to $99.2 million, or 44 cents
per share, in the quarter, from $107.2 million, or 46 cents per
share, a year earlier. Its profit included 8 cents per share
related to an accounting correction driven by an increase in its
cancellation reserves.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.08 billion in the quarter.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 53 cents per share
on revenue of $3.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were trading down 4 percent at $45.52
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings)