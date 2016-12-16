CarMax, others to settle U.S. complaint over safety claims -FTC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 16 CarMax Inc and two other used vehicle retailers have agreed to settle a federal complaint that they failed to disclose to buyers that some vehicles they were selling were under safety recall orders, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
The FTC said CarMax, Asbury Automotive Group Inc and West-Herr Automotive Group had agreed to settle charges that they touted the thoroughness of their vehicle inspections in advertising but then sold vehicles that were still under safety recall orders.
Under the agreement, the companies are barred from claiming their used vehicles are safe and have been repaired for safety issues unless they are free of unrepaired recall orders issued by the vehicle manufacturers, the FTC said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.