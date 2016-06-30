Carmike Cinemas cancels shareholder vote on AMC deal - Bloomberg

June 29 Theater chain Carmike Cinemas Inc plans to drop Thursday's shareholder vote on its proposed sale to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The reason for putting off the vote could be related to market volatility, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/297be0f

The deal was opposed by some of Carmike's biggest shareholders, including Mittleman Brothers LLC, who urged the shareholders to vote against the proposed deal.

Another big shareholder Driehaus Capital Management LLC said in March that AMC's $30 per share offer meaningfully undervalued Carmike.

Dalian Wanda Group-owned AMC Entertainment agreed to buy Carmike in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, making the combined company the largest U.S. theater chain.

Carmike Cinemas was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)