UPDATE 1-Carmike Cinemas adjourns AMC vote, throwing deal into doubt

June 29 Theater chain Carmike Cinemas Inc
dropped Thursday's shareholder vote on its proposed
sale to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, saying it was
adjourning until next month and throwing the $1.1 billion deal
into doubt.
Carmike said the adjournment was made at the request of AMC
and that the special meeting will reconvene on July 15. The
record date of eligible shareholders remains May 16, the company
said.
The deal was opposed by some of Carmike's biggest
shareholders, including Mittleman Brothers LLC, who urged other
shareholders to vote against the proposed deal.
Another big shareholder, Driehaus Capital Management LLC,
said in March that AMC's $30 per share offer meaningfully
undervalued Carmike.
Dalian Wanda Group-owned AMC Entertainment agreed to buy
Carmike in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt,
making the combined company the largest U.S. theater chain.
In a separate statement, AMC said the company remains
committed to the deal, but listed several reasons why it is now
under "considerable risk."
Among the reasons is "the considerable weakening of the
industry-wide movie box office since the transaction was
announced," AMC CEO Adam Aron said in the statement.
Aron said that delaying the meeting to July 15 will allow
the two sides to determine if the deal can be preserved or
abandoned.
