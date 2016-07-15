UPDATE 1-AMC mulls raising bid for Carmike -source

(Adds background on Wanda)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 14 AMC Entertainment Holdings is
exploring a potential sweetened bid for Carmike Cinemas Inc
that would top its previous $1.1 billion offer for the
smaller movie theater chain, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Any price increase will likely be incremental and the
company could still decide to walk away, the person added,
asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.
Carmike declined to comment while AMC, which is
majority-owned by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian
Wanda Group, could not be reached for comment.
Carmike said on Thursday that it will continue to have
ongoing discussions with AMC after it delayed a July 15
shareholder vote on AMC's previous $30 per share offer.
It was the second time that Carmike postponed the vote,
which is now set for July 25.
AMC's chief executive Adam Aron, speaking in reference to an
analyst's question on a conference call earlier this week, said
it was "accurate" that AMC could add some stock to its cash deal
with Carmike as it looks to decrease its leverage.
AMC is aiming to become the No. 1 U.S. movie theater chain
through the acquisition.
Aron has been vocal about not wanting to overpay for Carmike
and has said the deal faced "considerable risk." Carmike
shareholders, including top holder Mittleman Brothers along with
Driehaus Capital Management, have resisted the current deal.
Earlier this week, AMC said it would buy London-based Odeon
& UCI Cinemas Group from Guy Hands' private equity firm Terra
Firma in a deal valued at about 921 million pounds ($1.21
billion).
Wanda, a Chinese real estate conglomerate, has been
investing heavily in entertainment outside of China in recent
years in everything from movie theaters to filmmaking. Besides
its acquisition of AMC in 2012, it bought movie studio Legendary
Entertainment earlier this year for $3.5 billion. It is also
looking at buying a minority stake in Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures, Reuters reported.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; additional
reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew
Hay)