版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 04:11 BJT

New Issue-Carmike Cinemas Inc sells $210 mln notes

April 20 Carmike Cinemas Inc on Friday
sold $210 million of senior secured second lien notes in the
144a private placement market, said market sources.	
    Macquarie was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CARMIKE CINEMAS 	
	
AMT $210 MLN    COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    05/19/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/19/2012	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/27/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 602 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐