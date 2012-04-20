New Issue-Carmike Cinemas Inc sells $210 mln notes

April 20 Carmike Cinemas Inc on Friday sold $210 million of senior secured second lien notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Macquarie was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CARMIKE CINEMAS AMT $210 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 05/19/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/19/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 602 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A