公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Carnegie Wave Energy seeks trading halt

Nov 18 Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd : * Trading halt * Requests a halt in trading, effective immediately, pending an announcement

regarding a fund raising initiative * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

