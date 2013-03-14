版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival says working on technical issue on docked ship

March 14 Carnival Corp : * Says Carnival dream has a technical issue "which our engineering team is

currently working on" -- statement * Says Carnival dream ship did not lose power but "there were periodic

interruptions to elevators and toilets for a few hours last night" * Says Carnival dream ship has full power but is still at dock in st. maarten

while personnel continue to work on the technical issue
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐