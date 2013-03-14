BRIEF-Carnival says working on technical issue on docked ship

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
March 14 Carnival Corp : * Says Carnival dream has a technical issue "which our engineering team is
currently working on" -- statement * Says Carnival dream ship did not lose power but "there were periodic
interruptions to elevators and toilets for a few hours last night" * Says Carnival dream ship has full power but is still at dock in st. maarten
while personnel continue to work on the technical issue
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd