版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival shares up 2.9 pct in premarket trading

NEW YORK, April 18 Carnival Corp : * Shares up 2.9 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐