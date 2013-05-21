版本:
BRIEF-Carnival shares down 11.7 pct after guidance

NEW YORK May 21 Carnival Corp: * Shares down 11.7 percent premarket after guidance * Royal caribbean cruises ltd shares down 4.3 percent in premarket

trading
