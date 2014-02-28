BRIEF-Carnival says chairman to sell up to 10 mln shares of co

BRIEF-Riverside Partners to sell Thinklogical to Belden
* Riverside Partners announces definitive agreement to sell Thinklogical to Belden
Feb 28 Carnival PLC : * Arison to sell up to 10 million Carnival shares * Of the 10 million shares, 5,000,000 shares were sold on February 28, 2014 at
a price of US$39.50 per share. * Remaining 5 million shares will be sold pursuant to sales plans under rule
10b5-1 over the next 15 months. * Total sale represents up to approximately 1% of the total combined voting
rights of Carnival Corporation & plc * If all the shares covered by the sales plans are sold, the arison family and
related entities will have approx 24% of combined voting rights * Source text
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.
* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $12.7 MILLION VERSUS $6.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: