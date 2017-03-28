版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:21 BJT

Cruise operator Carnival's revenue rises 3.8 pct

March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

The company's net income rose to $352 million or 48 cents per share in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $142 million or 18 cents per share a year ealier.

Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.65 billion, Carnival said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐