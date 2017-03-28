Cruise operator Carnival's revenue rises 3.8 pct

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
The company's net income rose to $352 million or 48 cents per share in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $142 million or 18 cents per share a year ealier.
Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.65 billion, Carnival said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.