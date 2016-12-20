版本:
Carnival Corp revenue rises about 6 pct

Dec 20 Carnival Corp posted an about 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the world's largest cruise operator gained from higher ticket prices and onboard spending.

The company's net income rose to $609 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $270 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $3.94 billion from $3.71 billion. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

