UPDATE 1-Carnival Corp quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by an increase in ticket prices and onboard spending.
The company's shares rose as much as 3.04 percent to $52.88 in early trading on Tuesday.
The operator of Costa and Princess Cruise lines, however, said higher fuel prices and changes in currency rates would hurt its results in 2017.
Carnival said it expects 2017 adjusted earnings between $3.30-$3.60 per share. Analysts on average are expecting earnings of $3.69.
The company's net income rose to $609 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $270 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.04 percent to $3.94 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.90 billion.
Up to Monday's close, Carnival's shares had fallen 5.8 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.