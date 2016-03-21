Carnival Corp gets Cuba's approval to begin cruises

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Monday it received approval from Cuban authorities to begin operations to the country, starting May 1.
The approval comes a day after U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit to Cuba.
Carnival said this was the first time in over 50 years that a cruise ship was approved to sail from the United States to Cuba.
The company will use the 704-passenger vessel, the MV Adonia, for its Cuba cruises, on the small side for the company, whose ships typically carry 2,000 to 3,000 people.
Carnival had received U.S. approval last July to operate cruises to Cuba under its Fathom brand, set up to run cruises with humanitarian and cultural themes to the Dominican Republic.
Carnival is the first major U.S.-based cruise ship company to venture into Cuban waters. Two other Miami-based companies, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, have expressed interest but say the U.S. embargo remains an obstacle. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.