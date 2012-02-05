Carnival cruise ship passengers struck with virus

Feb 5 More than 100 people on board a
cruise ship operated by a unit of Carnival Corp have
fallen ill with a stomach virus, the latest setback facing the
world's biggest cruise company, which came under scrutiny last
month for the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster in Italy.
Ninety passengers and 13 crew members on the Ruby Princess
cruise ship contracted the Norovirus, a contagious
gastrointestinal illness that causes vomiting and diarrhea for
one to three days, Julie Benson, a spokeswoman for Princess
Cruises, a unit of Carnival, said in a statement.
The Ruby Princess set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on
Jan. 29 to the Caribbean and returned to Florida on Sunday, as
scheduled. Another Carnival ship, the Crown Princess, was
affected by the same virus last week, but it has been sanitized
and has already embarked on its next cruise, Benson said.
Carnival is dealing with the financial impact of the Costa
Concordia shipwreck, which tarnished its image and raised
questions about the safety of the entire luxury cruise ship
industry. The Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy,
killing 17 people. Fifteen people are still missing.
Carnival said on Jan. 30 it would take a profit hit ranging
from $155 million to $175 million this year because of costs
related to the wreck. The company has said it will release a
revised full-year earnings forecast in March.
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd, the second-largest
cruise operator and one of Carnival's rivals, warned on Feb. 2
that it would face a sharp drop-off in new cruise bookings
because of the wreck, which could cut its earnings in half
during the current quarter.
Shares of Carnival closed at $32.00 per share on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday while shares of Royal Caribbean
closed at $30.59.