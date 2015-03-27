REFILE-Carnival Corp swings to profit as costs fall

BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
(Corrects to "swings" from "swing" in headline)
March 27 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator by revenue, swung to a quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
The company reported a net profit of $49 million, or 6 cents per share in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, compared to a net loss of $20 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which operates Carnival, Holland America and Costa cruise lines, also posted a net loss in the fourth quarter.
Carnival Corp's operating costs fell 7 percent in the latest quarter, while revenue fell 1.7 percent to $3.53 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel