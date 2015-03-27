UPDATE 1-Carnival Corp profit beats estimates on higher demand, lower fuel costs

(Adds details, updates shares)

March 27 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand and lower fuel prices.

Shares of the operator of the Holland America and Costa cruise lines rose nearly 6 percent to $47 in early trading.

Carnival Corp said fuel prices declined 38 percent in the first quarter ended Feb. 28.

Net revenue yields, which combine ticket sales and money spent onboard, increased 2 percent.

That helped the company swing to a net profit of $49 million, or 6 cents per share, in the latest quarter from a loss of $20 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also posted a net loss in the fourth quarter, said operating costs fell 7 percent in the latest quarter.

Excluding items, Carnival Corp earned 20 cents per share in the latest quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's revenue fell 1.7 percent to $3.53 billion, falling short of the average estimate of $3.57 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)