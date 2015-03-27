UPDATE 1-Carnival Corp profit beats estimates on higher demand, lower fuel costs

(Adds details, updates shares)
March 27 Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand
and lower fuel prices.
Shares of the operator of the Holland America and Costa
cruise lines rose nearly 6 percent to $47 in early trading.
Carnival Corp said fuel prices declined 38 percent in the
first quarter ended Feb. 28.
Net revenue yields, which combine ticket sales and money
spent onboard, increased 2 percent.
That helped the company swing to a net profit of $49
million, or 6 cents per share, in the latest quarter from a loss
of $20 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also posted a net loss in the fourth
quarter, said operating costs fell 7 percent in the latest
quarter.
Excluding items, Carnival Corp earned 20 cents per share in
the latest quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 9
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's revenue fell 1.7 percent to $3.53 billion,
falling short of the average estimate of $3.57 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)