Carnival Corp quarterly revenue rises 3.4 pct

March 30 Carnival Corp's quarterly revenue rose 3.4 percent, helped by higher prices and bookings.

Net income tripled to $142 mln, or 18 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Feb. 29, from $49 mln, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.65 billion from $3.53 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)