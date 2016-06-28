UPDATE 2-Carnival cruises past estimates after hiking ticket prices

* 2nd-Qtr revenue $3.71 bln vs $3.68 bln est
* CEO says "no need to adjust" guidance in response to
"Brexit"
* To buy back $1 billion of shares
* Shares down 0.5 pct at midday
(Adds CEO quote, details; updates shares)
By Abhijith Ganapavaram
June 28 Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected rise
in quarterly revenue as it benefited from higher ticket prices
and onboard spending and said it did not see any impact from
"Brexit" this year.
"Despite the geopolitical events in Europe, including the
Brexit vote, we remain confident in our long-term outlook,"
Chief Executive Arnold Donald said on an analyst call.
Still, the "risk factors" section of Carnival's quarterly
report on Tuesday said the company could be affected by
Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, which it said
could affect exchange rates and global consumer confidence.
The Miami-based cruise operator is among the first U.S.
companies to flag Brexit as a risk factor.
Carnival, whose shares were down 0.5 percent at $43.43 in
midday trading, has raised prices in response to growing demand
for cruises in Asia and to Alaska and the Caribbean.
The company, which also announced a $1 billion share
buyback, said that bookings for the rest of the year were well
ahead of last year at slightly higher prices.
Onboard spending has also risen after the company added
entertainment options such as casinos and IMAX theaters.
Net revenue yields, which take into account spending per
available berth, rose 3.6 percent in the second quarter ended
May 31 on a constant currency basis.
For the year, Carnival said it expected net yields to
increase 3.5 percent compared with the 3 percent forecast
earlier.
Carnival, which operates the Costa and Princess Cruise
lines, raised the lower end of its 2016 profit forecast but cut
the top end. It now expects earnings of $3.25-$3.35 per share,
compared with its earlier estimate of $3.20-$3.40.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $3.71 billion, beating the
average estimate of $3.68 billion.
Carnival's net income nearly tripled to $605 million, or 80
cents per share, helped by a one time-gain of $242 million from
fuel derivatives.
Excluding items, the cruise operator earned 49 cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of 39 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close, Carnival's stock had fallen 20 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Ted Kerr)