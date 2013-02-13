Cruise operator Carnival cuts first-half profit forecast

Feb 13 Cruise operator Carnival Corp
said voyage disruptions and repair costs would hurt its
earnings in the first half of the year, sending its shares down
4 percent.
The Miami-based company's Carnival Triumph was towed to port
in Alabama on Tuesday as passengers complained of heat and odors
from backed up toilets after an engine fire left it adrift in
the Gulf of Mexico.
The Costa Concordia had ran aground off the Italian coast
last year, killing 32 people.
Carnival Corp expects an 8 cents to 10 cents per share
reduction in its first-half earnings. The company had forecast
2013 profit of $2.20 to $2.40 per share in December.
Smaller rival Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, however,
said earlier this month that strong U.S. demand and a jump in
bookings would help mitigate lingering weakness in Europe in
2013.
Carnival Corp shares fell to $37.42 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.