Cruise operator Carnival Corp's profit falls 30 pct

Sept 24 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a 30 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by a series of mishaps on its cruise liners this spring.

Carnival's shares fell 4 percent in premarket trade.

The company, which operates the Carnival, Holland America and Costa cruiselines, reported net income of $934 million, or $1.20 per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from $1.33 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $4.72 billion.

Net revenue yields, which blend ticket sales and money spent onboard, fell 3.8 percent on a constant currency basis.