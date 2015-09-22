Carnival Corp posts third straight fall in quarterly revenue

Sept 22 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, reported its third straight fall in quarterly sales as a stronger dollar reduced revenue from ticket sales.

The company's net income fell to $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.24 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 1.3 percent to $4.89 billion. Ticket revenue fell 2.4 percent to $3.63 billion.