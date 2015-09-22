Carnival Corp posts third straight fall in quarterly revenue

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 22 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, reported its third straight fall in quarterly sales as a stronger dollar reduced revenue from ticket sales.
The company's net income fell to $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.24 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 1.3 percent to $4.89 billion. Ticket revenue fell 2.4 percent to $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.