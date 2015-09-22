UPDATE 1-Carnival Corp posts 3rd straight fall in quarterly revenue

(Adds details, background; shares)

Sept 22 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, reported its third straight fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday as a stronger dollar reduced revenue from ticket sales.

Ticket sales, which account for almost 75 percent of Carnival's total revenue, fell 2.4 percent to $3.63 billion in the third quarter, the period when the company usually makes most of its annual earnings.

Total revenue slipped 1.3 percent to $4.89 billion, even as onboard spending for services such as spas, restaurants and casinos rose about 1.7 percent.

Carnival's shares fell 2.6 percent to $51.30 in early trading as the overall market slid. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen about 16 percent this year.

The company's net income dropped to $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31 from $1.24 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.75 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.63 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The dollar rose about 14 percent against a basket of key currencies in the year ending Aug.31.